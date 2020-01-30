Rescue package for FAI to be approved at special Cabinet meeting

Deal expected to involve concessions from all parties, including Bank of Ireland

FAI HQ in Abbotstown. The organisation released their accounts on Friday which showed that they have debts of €55 million. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Cabinet is to sign off on a rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on Thursday.

It is understood that all sides party to recent rescue discussions have agreed to make concessions. The four parties are the FAI itself, the Government, the association’s bankers, Bank of Ireland, and European football’s governing body, Uefa.

The deal was being signed off at an incorporeal meeting of the Cabinet. An incorporeal meeting means not all members of the Cabinet will be physically present, with some dialling in by phone.

The Irish Times has previously reported that the Government indicated during talks that it was ready to increase its level of grant support for the organisation to around €5 million as part of a rescue deal, up from its current level of €2.7 million. It is understood that may rise again to a figure between €5 million and €6 million.

It is not known what concessions the other parties will make, but sources believe some sort of write down or debt restructuring is inevitable.

The FAI has liabilities of €62 million following the restatement of financial accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018, which were republished late last year.

The association has been in the midst of a financial and corporate governance crisis since the emergence of a €100,000 loan from its former chief executive, John Delaney.

This sparked a series of controversies, ultimately leading the to the departure of Mr Delaney from the FAI.

