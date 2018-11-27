Rescheduled Copa Libertadores final to take place outside Argentina

Second leg of River Plate and Boca Juniors was suspended because of crowd trouble
The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final will take place outside Argentina and not at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental. Photograph: Alejandro Pagni/AFP/Getty

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors will take place on December 8th or 9th and will be played outside Argentina after crowd trouble forced the game to be postponed last week, organisers said on Tuesday.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said in a statement that the game should not be played in Buenos Aires, but did not specify an alternative location.

“It will be played outside Argentina because the conditions do not exist for the game to be played in Argentina,” Conmebol President Alejandro Dominguez told a news conference, following a meeting with representatives of River and Boca.

After drawing the first leg 2-2, Argentina’s two biggest clubs were due to have met in the decisive second leg on Saturday at River’s Monumental stadium but the match was called off after several Boca players were hurt when their coach was attacked by River fans.

