Republic of Ireland’s Louise Quinn signs for Fiorentina

Fiorentina have formally announced the signing of Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn who left Arsenal at the start of the summer when her contract with the London club expired.

The 30-year-old, a contender for FAI Senior women’s International Player of the Year, had been training with the Italian club for several weeks and had been expected to sign. The club confirmed on Wednesday that she had done so with the player agreeing a one-year contract and saying that he is “really, really happy to be here”.

Quinn joins former Arsenal team-mate Janni Arnth Jensen and a string of other internationals from across Europe and beyond at the club which was the last side to win the Italian title, in 2017, before Juventus embarked on a three in a row.

In the the most recent, shortened Serie A season, the club finished second, having been nine points adrift of Juve with a game in hand when the decision was taken to abandon the campaign. The club qualified to compete in the Champions League next season.