Relegation would be apt sanction for deluded Super League owners

As a result, Premier League would become genuinely competitive for the first time in decades

Keith Duggan

Supporters of England’s top clubs, including Liverpool, quickly expressed their outrage over the short-lived prospect of a European Super League. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

Have the warring factions of England’s football fans ever been so unified in cause or voice? It has been a week of powerful solidarity among the people, a show of sustained disgust and anger which left the European Super League in tatters.

So what now? A light punishment and then back to the business of the elite teams furiously spending to pursue further success?

