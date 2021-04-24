Relegation would be apt sanction for deluded Super League owners
As a result, Premier League would become genuinely competitive for the first time in decades
Supporters of England’s top clubs, including Liverpool, quickly expressed their outrage over the short-lived prospect of a European Super League. Photograph: Jon Super/AP
Have the warring factions of England’s football fans ever been so unified in cause or voice? It has been a week of powerful solidarity among the people, a show of sustained disgust and anger which left the European Super League in tatters.
So what now? A light punishment and then back to the business of the elite teams furiously spending to pursue further success?