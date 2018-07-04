Real Madrid say reports of signing Kylian Mbappe are false

There have been rumours that 19-year-old has signed a deal with Spanish club
Real Madrid have dismissed reports they have agreed a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain, describing the rumours as “completely false”.

The 19-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a potential world-record transfer to the Bernabeu.

He is currently playing for France at the World Cup in Russia where he has scored three goals in four games to help his country reach the quarter-finals.

“Given the information published in the last few hours regarding an alleged agreement between Real Madrid C.F. and PSG for the player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid would like to state that it is completely false,” the LaLiga club said in a statement on their website.

“Real Madrid has not made any offer to PSG or the player and condemns the spreading of this type of information that has not been proven by the parties concerned.”

Mbappe began his career at Monaco, helping them win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 before moving to rivals PSG last summer.

The transfer, initially a loan deal which was made permanent for a reported €136million, made him football’s most expensive teenager.

He scored 13 times in 27 league games during his first season in Paris as PSG reclaimed the title.

