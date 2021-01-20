Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey by third division Alcoyano

Alcoyano were reduced to 10 men in extra time before finding winner through Juanan

Alcoyano midfielder Juanan Casanova celebrates after the winning goal against Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match at El Collao stadium in Alcoy, Alicante. Photograph: Manuel Lorenzo/EPA

Alcoyano midfielder Juanan Casanova celebrates after the winning goal against Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match at El Collao stadium in Alcoy, Alicante. Photograph: Manuel Lorenzo/EPA

 

Alcoyano 2 Real Madrid 1 (aet, 1-1 after 90 mins)

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to third division Alcoyano to exit the Copa del Rey after extra-time on Wednesday.

Eder Militao headed in a cross from Brazilian compatriot Marcelo to give Real the lead right at the end of the first half, but Alcoyano substitute Jose Solbes levelled for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining to force the extra period.

Alcoyano were reduced to 10 men in the 110th minute when Ramon Lopez picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Casemiro, but found an unlikely winner five minutes later when midfielder Juanan turned in a cross from close range.

Zinedine Zidane made nine changes to the team that were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Bilbao in last week’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final but was still able to field a strong starting 11 containing five Champions League winners.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.