Real Madrid confirm Sergio Ramos to leave club after 16 years

35-year-old won four Champions League and five La Liga titles at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid have confirmed that Sergio Ramos is to leave the club after 16 years. Photograph: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed Sergio Ramos will leave the club. The 35-year-old, who has been with Madrid since 2005, will depart at the end of his contract this summer.

The La Liga club announced on Wednesday evening that they will host a farewell to the defender on Thursday, followed by a press conference.

A short statement on the club website read: “Real Madrid C.F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30pm, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez.

“Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.”

Ramos arrived at the Bernabeu 16 years ago following a switch from Sevilla and went on to have a glittering career.

He won five La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns as well as the Copa Del Rey twice.

It was during his time in the Spanish capital that he also won the 2010 World Cup with Spain along with back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Injuries took their toll in the most recent campaign, though, as he played just 21 times as Madrid lost out in the title race to city rivals Atletico while also going out at the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

Ramos will be a free agent and a host of top clubs are already reported to be interested in signing him.

