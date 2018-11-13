Real Madrid confirm Santiago Solari as permanent manager

Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Santiago Solari as their permanent manager following his successful spell in caretaker charge.

Solari oversaw four consecutive victories in all competitions as Real’s interim boss following the departure of Julen Lopetegui last month and has now been handed the reins full-time until June 2021.

Last season’s Champions League winners Real are four points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga table.

Argentinian Solari made nearly 150 appearances for Real as a player in the early 2000s and returned to the club in 2013 as youth coach.

He moved on to take charge of the reserves in 2016 and his promotion to oversee the first team was assumed to be on a temporary basis, with more high-profile names in the frame.

But Solari’s success, with his side not just winning all four games but scoring 15 goals in the process, has earned him a chance as permanent boss.