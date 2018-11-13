Real Madrid confirm Santiago Solari as permanent manager

The 42-year-old Argentine coach has signed a new contract through to June 2021
Interim Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has been appointed permanent coach after overseeing a startling upturn in the European champions’ fortunes since he stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

Interim Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has been appointed permanent coach after overseeing a startling upturn in the European champions’ fortunes since he stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

 

Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Santiago Solari as their permanent manager following his successful spell in caretaker charge.

Solari oversaw four consecutive victories in all competitions as Real’s interim boss following the departure of Julen Lopetegui last month and has now been handed the reins full-time until June 2021.

Last season’s Champions League winners Real are four points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga table.

Argentinian Solari made nearly 150 appearances for Real as a player in the early 2000s and returned to the club in 2013 as youth coach.

He moved on to take charge of the reserves in 2016 and his promotion to oversee the first team was assumed to be on a temporary basis, with more high-profile names in the frame.

But Solari’s success, with his side not just winning all four games but scoring 15 goals in the process, has earned him a chance as permanent boss.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.