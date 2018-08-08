Real Madrid agree deal to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea
Statement from English club says Mateo Kovacic will come the other way on loan
Thibaut Courtois is to join Real Madrid in a deal that will see Mateo Kovacic move to Chelsea on a season-long loan.. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
After months of speculation surrounding the Belgium goalkeeper, the 26-year-old has got his wish to swap Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu.
Courtois is moving for a reported £35million and Croatia midfielder Kovacic will be coming the other way on loan.
A statement from Chelsea read: “Chelsea and Real Madrid have tonight agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Thibaut Courtois subject to the agreement of personal terms and passing a medical.
“Subject to the completion of the deal Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan.”
Real Madrid confirmed Courtois will undergo a medical on Thursday morning before signing a six-year deal.
The Belgium goalkeeper will be presented at 1pm local time before attending a press conference.