Police investigate explosion and fire at home of Celtic chief executive

An investigation is under way into an explosion and fire at the home of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell which forced the family to flee.

Celtic FC said they understand police are investigating potential criminality in conjunction with the fire service.

The club said the family are “extremely shaken and shocked” by the blaze, which caused “significant damage”, but they are all safe.

Firefighters were called to the blaze which affected cars and the house in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Peel Road when the alarm was raised just after 1am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any casualties.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but some remained at the scene at 7am and police road closures were still in place at that time.

Police and the fire service have launched a joint investigation.

A Celtic spokesman said: “We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe

“We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

“Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No-one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.” - PA