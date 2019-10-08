Phil Neville’s son named in Ireland Under-19 squad

He qualifies to play for Ireland through the family of his mother Julie Killilea

Harvey Neville in action for the Manchester United Under-18s. Photograph: Getty Images

Harvey Neville in action for the Manchester United Under-18s. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Phil Neville’s son Harvey and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Conor Noß have both been named in Tom Mohan’s Under-19 Ireland squad for friendly games to be played against Denmark in Sligo over the coming week.

Neville, who qualifies to play for Ireland through the family of his mother Julie Killilea, is a winger at Manchester united having previously been at City and Valencia. The 17 year-old moved to Old Trafford last summer.

“Conor plays at number 10. He was in our last training camp. He impressed a lot and is technically a very good player. He’s doing very well in Germany and we’re excited by him.”

Noß (or Noss) is an attacking player at Borussia Monchengladbach where he has featured on the first team’s bench a couple of times over the past week for games against Basaksehir in the Europa League and Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

“Conor plays as a number 10,” said Mohan as he named the squad. “He was at our training camp (in September). He impressed us a lot. Technically, he is a very good player; he’s good on the ball, a good decision maker and we were very impressed with him.

“He played in preseason with the Borussia Monchengladbach first team and he is doing very well over in Germany at the moment so we are excited about Conor.”

Also included in the group is Tottenham’s Jamie Bowden, a defensive midfielder who, like Troy Parrott, made his first team debut at Spurs in the club’s preseason. The 18 year-old Londoner, who has been with the club since the age of six, has actually been on the margins of the first team squad since the tail-end of last season and has done well at various underage levels, having also played in central defence.

Mohan says that the games at the Showgrounds, this Friday and Monday, are about getting to see the players available to him as he prepares for the European Championship qualifiers next month in Austria where, in addition to the hosts, the Irish will take on Switzerland and Gibraltar for one of two places available in the next round.

“It’s an opportunity for the players to impress,” he said of the coming week, adding that “we want attack, we want to score goals”.

Squad: Sean Bohan (Bohemians), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic); Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Ben Greenwood (AFC Bournemouth), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City); Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Donal Higgins (Galway United), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa); Tom Cannon (Everton), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Noß (Borussia Monchengladbach), George Nunn (Chelsea), Thomas Oluwa (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Tierney (Bohemians).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.