Ousmane Dembele makes return as Barca held in Vigo

Record signing has been sidelined with a hamstring injury
Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele returned to action in the club’s 1-1 draw away to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their last 16 Copa del Rey game at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo. Photograph: Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele returned to action in the club’s 1-1 draw away to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their last 16 Copa del Rey game at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo. Photograph: Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

 

Celta Vigo 1 Barcelona 1

Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele made his long-awaited return from injury as the Catalan giants drew the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie with Celta Vigo 1-1.

Dembele had been sidelined since September after suffering a hamstring injury in just his third appearance for the club following his €105 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

He was given the all-clear to return to action earlier this week, though, and came on for the final 20 minutes against Celta at Balaidos.

The 20-year-old Frenchman was unable to find a winner on the night, but Barca – looking to win the cup for a fourth successive year – will nevertheless be optimistic of progressing to the quarter-finals in next Thursday’s second leg at the Nou Camp.

Ernesto Valverde’s men had enough chances to have finished the tie off this evening, but in the end only had Jose Arnaiz’s 15th-minute strike to show for their efforts.

Barca B striker Arnaiz, leading the attack in the absence of star names Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, scored in his third successive cup appearance when he finished off a low cross from Andre Gomes.

That lead lasted just 16 minutes, however, before Celta drew level through Pione Sisto’s thunderous finish.

Iago Aspas was unlucky to see his effort come back off the underside of the bar and bounce away off Jasper Cillessen’s knee, but Sisto latched on to the loose ball and, despite the narrow angle, thrashed a rising shot back past Barca’s Dutch goalkeeper.

Celta have been a bogey side for Barca in recent years, beating them three times in their last seven meetings and holding the La Liga leaders to a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp recently, but it was the visitors who could have put the game to bed.

Arnaiz was unable to make the most of two clear chances at the start of the second half while Denis Suarez also spurned a good goalscoring opportunity.

Sergio Busquets then rattled the Celta crossbar from outside the box as Barca tore into their opponents after the interval.

The hosts responded with Emre Mor twice going close before Barca resumed their bid for winner only to see Dembele denied by home goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez and, in stoppage time, hit the woodwork again through Sergi Roberto.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.