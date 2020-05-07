Organised sport in Netherlands can resume from September

Organised sport will only resume in the Netherlands from September 1st, but recreational golf and tennis will be allowed from Monday, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday as he announced an easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

All sports events had been prohibited until August 31st and Wednesday’s announcement opens the door for various codes to begin planning for a resumption in just over three months.

That includes the Dutch football league which can now look ahead to its next season after already calling off the 2019-20 campaign on April 24th.

The Dutch can resume playing golf and tennis from Monday but clubhouses remain closed, Rutte said.

“These steps points to a return to a society free of the domination of the virus and gives the Netherlands and sport hope,” said the Dutch Olympic Committee in response to Rutte’s announcement.