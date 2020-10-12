Opportunity for Michael Obafemi as Irish U21s try to prepare for Italy

Irish Under-21 manager Jim Crawford is working on the basis that his team will have a game in Pisa on Tuesday but such is the scale of the coronavirus related disruption to the home side’s squad that he admits he really doesn’t know who his players will be up against.

Italy’s game in Iceland on Friday had to be postponed because four of Paolo Nicolato’s squad had tested positive for Covid-19 and another three came down with the virus over the weekend. But Crawford has yet to receive any confirmation of how many players might have been deemed to be close contacts and it will not be clear until late Monday evening whether the hosts have simply replaced their entire group.

“The mindset is that the game is still going ahead,” he says, “and we’re preparing as normal but last night’s team meeting was supposed to be about Italy and how they played against Iceland so we had to postpone that. The individual meeting (briefings on the various Italian players) is scheduled for this evening but we don’t know what team they will have.

“So, at the minute, I really don’t know. It’s all sort of out of our control. What we can control is what we’re doing here.”

Crawford says that he has struggled even to establish when the Italians will actually clarify who they have available to them.

“The goalposts seem to move all the time,” he says. “I was told you need to name your squad 24 hours before kick-off but then I was told, I’d say about half an hour ago, that they’ve got up until midnight. I’m hearing that they could be bringing in their under-20s. But I’m also hearing that the three who were positive and a couple of close contacts will just move out of the squad and others will be brought in to replace them.

“So we’re now sifting through their under-20 squad and piecing together clips of the individual players. They’ve a few players that have dropped from the 21s since the defeat (last month) by Sweden to the 20s and they had a tournament this weekend. So, that’s part of the challenge here. This evening we will have some sort of a presentation put together on the individual players that we feel that will be playing for Italy if they’re going to play the under-20 squad.”

It is, he doesn’t need to say, far from ideal preparation for what is, given the group standings, one of the biggest games in the history of the Irish under-21 side.

With Iceland at home and Luxembourg to come for Ireland next month, the Italians currently trail Crawford’s side by three points in the group but have a game in hand. Sweden and Iceland are both a point further back.

The nine group winners and five best runners up all qualify for the finals, something Ireland has never done at this level but their hosts, who have been European champions five times, have only failed to do it twice.

His own squad seems to have survived a flight to Milan and three hour bus journey to Pisa unscathed but on Sunday night he lost two prominent players - Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight - to Stephen Kenny’s senior squad while Michael Obafemi may well be disappointed to have been left in the under-21 squad.

“Yeah, it’s an unbelievable opportunity,” he says, “but I think the seniors are the biggest show in town and with them having three games in a window, you’re always expecting that phone call to tell you that they need to draft in somebody.

“About the only thing that I know for certain is that there’s a lot of quality here so I’ve no fears. We have players capable of going out and putting on a really good performance.”

As for Obafemi, he says that he is confident the 20 year-old is in a positive mindset.

“I had a long conversation with Michael (before the squad assembled) and it was great,” he says. “He said that he was looking forward to coming into camp and that he was going to give everything. He’s been true to that.

“I know things haven’t been great for him at club level at the moment, or with senior squad. But what an opportunity: a platform for him to go and prove himself to the management at Southampton, to the senior management, to say: ‘Don’t forget me in your plans because I can play at this level’. We had numerous conversations and he’s very well focused.”