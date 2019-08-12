Non-League side set for quarter-final as Crumlin and Lucan drawn together

FAI Cup draw: Defending champions Dundalk face trip to Brandywell to play Derry City

Defending champions Dundalk face a trip to the Brandywell to play Derry City in the second round of the FAI Cup. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Defending champions Dundalk face a trip to the Brandywell to play Derry City in the second round of the FAI Cup. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

There will be a non-league presence in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup after the draw for the second round paired Crumlin United against Lucan United.

Crumlin came from behind to beat Leinster Senior League rivals Malahide United 3-1 in the first round, while Lucan United enjoyed a 2-1 win over higher-ranked Killester Donnycarney in their meeting at Celbridge.

Inishowen League side Glengad United will host Premier Division side Waterford.

The pick of the second-round ties sees Derry City host defending FAI Cup champions Dundalk at the Brandywell, while the second all Premier Division clash will see UCD hosting St Patrick’s Athletic.

The winner of Tuesday night’s refixed Midlands derby between Longford and Athlone will face a trip to play Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

All fixtures will be played on the weekend after next.

FAI CUP SECOND ROUND
Glengad United v Waterford
Sligo Rovers v Limerick
UCD v St Patrick’s Athletic
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United
Derry City v Dundalk
Galway United v Cork City
Crumlin United v Lucan United
Bohemians v Longford Town or Athlone Town

Ties to be played on the weekend ending Sunday August 25th

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.