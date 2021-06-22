No plans to take Euro 2020 semi-finals and final from Wembley

Uefa has no plans to take the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final away from Wembley after concerns the lack of agreement over quarantine-free travel for officials could see the matches switched to Hungary.

Talks are still ongoing between Uefa, the UK government and English Football Association over a workaround solution which would see up to 2,500 VIPs attend the Euro 2020 final on July 11th.

It is understood a deal is close to being struck which would see some restrictions remain in place for the select group and Uefa is not currently considering a move to Budapest.

“Uefa, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games,” read a statement from European football’s governing body.

A UK government source said there had been “positive” talks to address the issues around coronavirus restrictions and that “final details are being worked through’” but ministers have indicated that some restrictions would remain in place.

UK culture minister Baroness Barran said on Monday the government would restrict any changes to the “smallest possible group deemed critical to staging the tournament successfully”.

She said VIPs or accredited guests would not be exempt from restrictions but instead only be able to leave isolation for official events, would be subject to testing and bubble arrangements with a very strict code of conduct in place.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, used by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for Champions League matches last season due to Covid regulations, was mooted as a potential alternative should the matches not be able to go ahead, while on Monday Italian prime minister Mario Draghi also suggested Rome could step in.

After England’s final group match against Croatia on Tuesday at Wembley the ground will host a further five knockout matches, with the final four seeing crowds of at least 40,000 being allowed despite the decision to delay the final easing of coronavirus restrictions. The games form part of the coronavirus pilot events research programme.