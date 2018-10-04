Nike ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘disturbing allegations’ facing Cristiano Ronaldo

EA Sports also monitoring the situation after American woman files lawsuit
A billboard shows Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo advertising Nike sportswear in the Moscow suburb of Timiryazevskaya during the World Cup in Russia. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Nike has said it is “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations” facing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The statement from the US sportswear firm’s media department on Thursday comes after a woman filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas alleging she was raped by Ronaldo in 2009.

The Portuguese player has denied the claims.

In the email, Nike said: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Nike has had a contract with Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous footballers in the world, since 2003.

The latest terms signed in 2016 are worth a reported $1 billion and Ronaldo has suggested it was a deal “for life”.

The five-time world player of the year wears Nike boots and appears in its advertising.

The Portugal captain is also the face of the EA Sports’ Fifa video game franchise, appearing on the cover of the 2019 game released worldwide last week.

“We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo,” EA Sports said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”

Whereas other players might be winding down their careers at 33, Ronaldo is still in demand by leading clubs.

Ronaldo made the third big transfer of this career in July, leaving Real Madrid after nine years for Juventus in a move that cost the Italian club €112 million.

Breaking its silence on the alleged assault, Juventus strongly backed its most expensive star in a Twitter statement.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus,” the Italian league champions said.

“The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”

