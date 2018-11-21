Neymar should be fit to face Liverpool as injury is ‘nothing serious’

Brazilian limped off in his side’s 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon on Tuesday night
Brazil’s Neymar leaves the pitch injured during the international friendly win over Cameroon at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Photo: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

Neymar believes the injury he sustained in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Cameroon was “nothing serious”.

The Paris St Germain forward came off in the early stages of Tuesday’s friendly in Milton Keynes due to a groin problem.

After the game, Brazil boss Tite would not discuss the injury. Brazil said Neymar would be assessed by PSG, who host Liverpool in the Champions League next Wednesday.

The player himself said in a message posted on Instagram: “Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing a good recovery, I think it was nothing serious.”

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar also suggested the issue was not a major one.

Lasmar was quoted by SporTV as saying: “He (Neymar) has been evaluated, has already initiated the treatment. (He) will need a little more time for a better evaluation, an image exam, but at first it is nothing important.”

After Neymar came off in the eighth minute at Stadium MK, his replacement, Everton’s Richarlison, scored just before half-time.

Tuesday also saw Neymar’s PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe sustain a shoulder injury. He was forced off in France’s 1-0 win over Uruguay after an awkward landing.

