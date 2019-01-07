New Real Madrid signing Brahim Diaz says it was impossible to go anywhere else

‘Happiest day of my life’: youngster has no regrets about leaving Manchester City

Real Madrid’s new midfielder Brahim Diaz poses during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on Monday. Photograph: Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA

New Real Madrid signing Brahim Diaz said he had no choice but to leave Manchester City and sign for the club of his dreams at his presentation in Spain on Monday.

Madrid, fifth in La Liga, announced the signing of the Spanish midfielder for a reported €15 million from the Premier League club after a 2-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday. “This is the happiest day of my life, I couldn’t have a better gift for Three Kings Day [January 6th in Spain],” Diaz (19) told reporters.

Responsibility

“I had three options after deciding to leave Manchester City. One, play at Real Madrid, two, play at Real Madrid and three, play at Real Madrid. It was impossible to go anywhere else.

“I understand the responsibility of playing with this shirt. I will give everything from the first day.”

Diaz signed a 6½-year deal which will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2025. Madrid president Florentino Perez praised the youngster and said his enthusiasm to join the European champions will help him succeed. “This player has a special talent. He has quality, magic and dreams of succeeding at this club. He chose it above others and that energy will help [him],” Perez said.

