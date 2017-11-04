Wexford Youths pip Peamount United at the post to take title

Wexford Youths 2 Peamount United 0

The 2017 Continental Tyres Women’s National League was settled in spectacular fashion as Wexford Youths overcame Peamount United 2-0 on the final day in front of a record attendance at Ferrycarrig Park.

Emma Hansberry and Rianna Jarrett provided the goals – one in each half – for Laura Heffernan’s team as they won the WNL title for the third time in their history.

For Peamount, it was a cruel way to end what was a fantastic season. They can take a lot of confidence from their performances, especially for such a young squad, but Wexford had the edge on the final day and that made the difference.

It was always going to take either a mistake or a moment of magic to break the deadlock, and that is exactly how it happened. With time running out in the first period, Hansberry displayed her excellent technique of shooting from distance by lobbing Peamount goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon.

Hansberry has been a stand-out player for Wexford since joining from Castlebar Celtic and the midfield ace showcased her game-winning ability with one of the most important goals of her career to date.

Wexford began the second half with the intent of adding to their lead and Rianna Jarrett went close with a header within minutes, but McAloon was alive to the danger and claimed the ball in the air.

The visitors, however, were not about to give up. Amber Barrett slid a pass through to Heather Payne and the Galway girl used her speed to break through but her shot was too high over the target.

Up the other end, Jarrett will feel that she should have scored when she raced onto a loose ball. But the sharpshooter hit her effort straight at the out-rushing McAloon.

But Jarrett made up for it just a minute later when she headed in from close range. A break down the right wing saw Linda Douglas make enough space to fire over a high cross that tempted McAloon over her goal line but Jarrett got to the ball first to nod it in.

That proved to be Jarrett’s final contribution to the game as she was replaced by Claire O’Riordan within seconds. Yet it was Edel Kennedy who had the next best chance that McAloon denied brilliantly with a diving save.

Peamount continued to fight until the very end but Wexford were able to compete with them all the way and, ultimately, secure the victory that landed them the League title.

WEXFORD YOUTHS WFC: Lenehan; Douglas, Gleeson (Cassin, 27 mins), Dwyer, Conlon; Casey (Frawley, 55 mins), Kennedy, Murphy, Hansberry, Webb; Jarrett (O’Riordan, 67 mins).

PEAMOUNT UNITED: McAloon; O’Callaghan (Kinsella, 88 mins), Barnes, Moloney, Kealy (Masterson, 81 mins); Ryan-Doyle, McCartan, Farrelly, Lynch (McKevitt, 68 mins), Payne; Barrett.

Referee: Michelle O’Neill.