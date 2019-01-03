Waterford FC announce signing of Damien Delaney

Former Ireland defender spent the second half of last season with Cork City

Waterford FC have announced the signing of Damien Delaney. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Waterford FC have announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Damien Delaney.

Delaney spent the second half of last season with Cork City, after six years and 130 Premier League appearances with Crystal Palace.

The 37-year-old was capped nine times for Ireland, and joins Alan Reynolds’ side for the 2019 campaign.

On signing for Waterford, Delaney said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I spoke to Alan [Reynolds]and he told me the plans he has for the club and what he wants to do here and I want to be part of it.

“I played against the club last season of course and the pitch is excellent and they were a good footballing side, and I feel I still have a lot to give so it’s great to be able to come in.

“Europe is massive for the club, too. The club did so well last season and deserve to be playing in Europe in 2019. I feel I can contribute to that and I’m really happy to do so.

“I finished with Cork in November and enjoyed Christmas but I can’t wait to be back at it, back to work and looking forward to the season ahead.”

Meanwhile manager Reynolds said: “I’m delighted to be able to bring Damien to the club. He’s a top professional and he can see what we’re trying to do here.

“The experience that Damien will bring to the club is invaluable; he’s spent almost his whole career in the UK and the majority of the past five years playing in the Premier League.

“With European football this season, too, it was important to add experience to our squad to compliment other areas, and Damien fits the bill for us.

“Damien will be important to us to help bring our younger players on too so it’s great to welcome him to the club.”

