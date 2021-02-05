Treaty United confirm Tommy Barrett as senior manager

Diarmuid O’Carroll is new manager of Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19s

Tommy Barrett was Limerick FC’s manager during its final season of senior football in 2019. File photograph: Inpho

Treaty United have confirmed the appointment of Tommy Barrett as senior manager for the coming season despite a decision on their application to join the League of Ireland’s First Division still being more than two weeks away.

The 41 year-old who had a long playing career in the league, was Limerick FC’s manager during its final season of senior football in 2019. Barrett has been involved in the new club for a number of months now and it had been widely expected that he would take charge of the first team in the event Treaty’s application is successful.

He is already involved in the development of its academy set up. An announcement on the line up of clubs for the new league season is expected on February 23rd although a provisional fixture list is due out on Monday.

Meanwhile, former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Diarmuid O’Carroll has been named by the IFA as the new manager of the Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 teams. O’Carroll, who left Home Farm for Celtic as a teenager in 2003, spent much of his playing career with Irish League clubs but has most recently been coaching the Under-20 side at Motherwell.

