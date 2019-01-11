Stephen Kenny honoured by soccer writers for a third time

New Ireland U21 boss takes award after leading Dundalk to double

Stephen Kenny at the Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland awards at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin where he was won the Personality of the Year award. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager Stephen Kenny has been named the Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Personality of the Year Award for 2018 after again leading Dundalk to a league and cup double.

It is the third time that the 47-year-old has won the award, which was also previously won three times by former Dundalk boss Jim McLaughlin and it is the latest recognition of the Dubliner’s many achievements at Oriel Park.

At the end of November the FAI announced that in August of 2020 Kenny will step up to manage the senior national team, succeeding Mick McCarthy, who also attended Friday night’s awards at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin.

Three of Kenny’s former players: Chris Shields, Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy also made a shortlist of six that was completed by Bohemians boss Keith Long and UCD manager Collie O’Neill.

The Goalkeeper of the Year award went to Shane Supple, the Bohemians player who retired at the end of the season.

Aine O’Gorman, who retired from international football after winning her 100th senior cap last year, received the International Achievement Award while long-time Drogheda United chairman Vincent Hoey’s long service to the League of Ireland was acknowledged with the Liam Tuohy Special Merit Award.

