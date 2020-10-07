St Patrick’s Athletic postpone Dundalk game over positive Covid-19 case
Friday night’s match will be rescheduled to later date
Friday night’s match between St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk has been postponed. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Friday night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk has been postponed after a positive test was returned by one of the St Pat’s squad.
The first-team squad and coaching staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests.
A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.