Sloggett seals it for Dundalk despite Shels comeback

Dundalk 3 Shelbourne 2

Greg Sloggett’s second half screamer saw new Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli get his reign at Oriel Park off to a winning start in a pulsating game with Shelbourne on Friday night.

The Italian was in dreamland when his side raced into a two goal lead after just 11 minutes courtesy of goals from Michael Duffy and Brian Gartland.

However, that dream turned into a nightmare for Vinny Perth’s replacement as a header from Dan Byrne and a Georgie Poynton penalty had Ian Morris’ men back on level terms by the 24th minute.

Ultimately, the reigning league champions were not to be denied their first league win in 190 days, however, as a thunderbolt from Sloggett just before the hour mark ensured that Giovagnoli became the first Dundalk boss since Ian Foster in March 2010 to win their first league match in charge.

The home side flew out of the traps with Duffy giving them a fourth minute lead when he cut in from the left to send a thunderous shot to the top right hand corner.

Within seven minutes it was 2-0 with Brian Gartland nodding Stefan Colovic’s corner to the net.

To their credit, the visitors didn’t allow their heads to the drop and after Dayle Rooney had gone close moments earlier they pulled one back on 20 minutes. Former Lilywhite Poynton’s free kick was met by the inrushing Dan Byrne who sent a bullet header past Aaron McCarey.

Shels were then level four minutes later when Gartland was adjudged to have pulled back Ciaran Kilduff from a corner. The decision looked a harsh one but Poynton stepped up to send McCarey the wrong way to make it 2-2.

Sloggett then secured the win on 59 minutes when he picked Sean Quinn’s pocket in midfield to rifle a shot to the top corner.

Dundalk: McCarey; Hoare, Gartland, Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Shields, Sloggett; Colovic (Kelly 60), Murray (Mountney 82), Duffy (Gannon 82); McMillan (Oduwa 75).

Shelbourne: McCabe; Poynton, O’Hanlon, L Byrne, D Byrne; Deegan (O Brennan 87), Quinn; Fernandes (Sheppard 63), R Brennan (M Byrne 63), Rooney (Kabia 76); Kilduff (Dobbs 87).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).