Sligo v Waterford postponed due to player’s Covid-19 symptoms

Tuesday night’s match between Sligo Rovers and Waterford has been postponed after a Waterford player reported Covid-19 type symptoms ahead of training on Monday.

As per FAI protocols the training session was suspended and the match has been postponed pending the results of the unnamed player’s Covid-19 test.

The player did not play in the 1-0 win for Waterford over Shelbourne on Saturday but he did travel with the squad.

The Airtricity League restarted on Friday with the first round of fixtures in a shortened 18-game season.

So far there have been no positive tests among players or coaches after a number of rounds were carried out prior to the season restarting.