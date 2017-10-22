Sligo Rovers have a Lyttle more to do to remain up

Manager warns players that Premier Division position is still not secured

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Rhys McCabe and Vinny Faherty both scored for Sligo Rovers in the 3-0 win over Derry City at the Showgrounds on Saturday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Sligo Rovers 3 Derry City 0

Ger Lyttle has warned his Sligo Rovers side that they are not safe yet, despite Saturday’s 3-0 defeat of Derry City.

Sligo signed off from the Showgrounds for the season on a high thanks to first-half goals from Rhys McCabe and Vinny Faherty, and a last-minute strike from Craig Roddan.

But despite the result indirectly relegating Finn Harps, Rovers still need at least a point away to bottom side Drogheda United next week to guarantee their own safety.

Lyttle said: “We’re not going to get carried away. We have an important game next week and we know what we have to do.

“The important thing is that it is in our hands. Now we will re-focus and get ready for Friday.”

McCabe’s corner floated all the way to the net in a windswept Showgrounds on nine minutes, before Faherty pounced for the second after Ger Doherty deflected Tobi Adebayo-Rowling’s shot just before the break.

Man of the match Roddan wrapped it up at the death after a Derry mistake.

SLIGO: Patton, Adebayo-Rowling, Sharkey, Leahy, Donelon, Russell, Roddan, McCabe, McDonagh (Boylan, 70 mins), Moorehouse (Igiehon, 90 mins), Faherty (Keaney, 81 mins).

DERRY: G Doherty, McDermott, Jarvis, Barry, Cole, McEneff (Dolny, 85 mins), McNamee, Monaghan (Low, half-time), B Doherty (McIntyre, half-time), Curtis, Patterson.

Referee: N Doyle.

