Shelbourne without a win in six after Finn Harps draw

Shels end the game with 10 men after controversial Luke Byrne red card at Tolka

 

Shelbourne 1 Finn Harps 1

Barry McNamee’s first goal for Finn Harps salvaged a point at Tolka Park as Shelbourne were left fuming with the sending off of Luke Byrne.

Shelbourne are now without a league win in six since beating Harps in Ballybofey early last month.

The Donegal side left Drumcondra happy as the draw edges them a point ahead of Cork City at the foot of the table.

Shelbourne dominated from the start, fully deserving of their 33rd minute lead when a Georgie Poynton corner was headed home by Ciaran Kilduff.

Revitalised from the resumption, Harps levelled on 54 minutes.

Colin McCabe could only parry a stinging drive from Mark Russell leaving McNamee to side-foot home the loose ball.

Shelbourne were then left incensed by referee Sean Grant on 76 minutes when defender Byrne was shown a straight red card for what looked an innocuous nudge on Alexander Kolger just outside the area.

Shelbourne: McCabe; Poynton, D. Byrne, L. Byrne, O’Hanlon; Deegan, Quinn (O. Brennan, 74); Fernandes, R. Brennan (Sheppard, 62), Rooney (M. Byrne, 62); Kilduff (Dobbs, 74).

Finn Harps: McGinley; McEleney, Sadiki (Todd, 74), Folan; Webster, B. McNamee, Donnellan (G. Harkin, 58), Connolly (Cretaro, h-t), O’Sullivan; Russell (T. McNamee, 88), Kogler.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.