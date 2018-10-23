Shelbourne’s Dean Delany still keeping up appearances at 38

Goalkeeper named in the PFAI First Division team of the year; champions UCD lead way with four
Georgie Kelly, who moved from UCD to Dundalk during the season, has been named in the PFAI First Division team of the year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Just over 20 years after he was part of the squad managed by Brian Kerr that won the European Youth Championship title in Cyprus, Dean Delany has been named in the PFAI League of Ireland First Division team of the year for 2018.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper, now in his third spell at Shelbourne, is recognised for his part in the club making it to the promotion playoffs, where they were ultimately beaten by Drogheda United on penalties.

Delany is one of three Shelbourne players in a team that also includes four from champions UCD and two apiece from Longford Town and Drogheda. There are no players from Finn Harps, who finished second in the division.

UCD’s Gary O’Neill, Georgie Kelly – who also started the season at Belfield but has since moved to Dundalk – and Longford’s Dylan McGlade are the nominees for Player of the Year award with the winner to be revealed on November 10th. All the nominations and awards are decided by a poll conducted among members of the players’ union.

PFAI League of Ireland First Division team of the year: Dean Delany (Shelbourne), Conor Kane (Drogheda United), Daniel O’Reilly (Longford Town), Liam Scales (UCD), Derek Prendergast (Shelbourne), Seán Brennan (Drogheda United), Gary O’Neill (UCD), Daire O’Connor (UCD), David O’Sullivan (Shelbourne), Georgie Kelly (UCD), Dylan McGlade (Longford Town).

