Shelbourne punish 10-man Drogheda to seal return to Premier Division

Dublin side claim First Division title at United Park

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Shelbourne players celebrate winning the First Division title and gaining promotion to the Premier Division. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Shelbourne players celebrate winning the First Division title and gaining promotion to the Premier Division. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Drogheda United 1 Shelbourne 3

Shelbourne claimed the First Division title and promotion back to the Premier Division on Friday evening at United Park with a 3-1 win over 10-man Drogheda United.

Ciarán Kilduff went closest to opening the scoring in the first half for the visitors after he was played in on the left but Luca Gratzer got down low to deny the striker.

Drogheda were dealt a blow 10 minutes into the second half against what was a dominant Shelbourne side as Seán Brennan was dismissed for a second yellow card. His first was for dissent, his second for a high arm as he challenged for a header in the box.

Shelbourne took advantage of the extra man 10 minutes later as Aiden Friel’s low drive found the bottom corner to send the away support into raptures.

Drogheda equalised on 77 minutes as Chris Lyons wriggled by three Shels players and played it low for makeshift forward Luke McNally to rifle the ball into the top corner.

Oscar Brennan scores Shelbourne’s second goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division game against Drogheda United at United Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Oscar Brennan scores Shelbourne’s second goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division game against Drogheda United at United Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Oscar Brennan put Shelbourne back in front three minutes later as his low strike beat Gratzer despite the Drogheda goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Shelbourne then confirmed the victory with a minute to go as they hit Drogheda on the counter and Lorcan Fitzgerald slotted low by Gratzer.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Gratzer; Brown (Gallagher, 69 mins), McNally, Farragher, Kane; Hollywood (Hughes, h/t), Hyland (capt), S Brennan; Doyle, Meaney (Wixted, 72 mins), Lyons.

SHELBOURNE: McCabe; Friel, Prendergast, Byrne, Fitzgerald (capt); O Brennan, Farrell (Noone, 82 mins), Moore; Kabia (Fernandes, 72 mins), R Brennan, Kilduff.

Referee: Rob Rogers

Attendance: 2,596.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.