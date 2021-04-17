Shane Keegan quits Dundalk role, according to reports

Former Galway manager leaves after three defeats in a row and some unrest at the club

Shane Keegan leaves the pitch after last week’s defeat to Bohemians. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shane Keegan leaves the pitch after last week’s defeat to Bohemians. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Dundalk team manager Shane Keegan has left the Lilywhites with immediate effect, according to reports.

Keegan was named as the manager at the start of the season with Filippo Giovagnoli demoted from head coach to coach because he does not meet Pro Licence requirements.

It was a move which raised questions at the time about who exactly would be in charge of the team and the poor start Dundalk have made to the season has not eased the concerns of supporters who this week started a petition calling for club chairman Bill Hulsizer to step down.

Giovagnoli is understood to still be the main decision maker in the dressing room despite the fact that he lacks the qualification needed to officially hold the role of manager and last week was instructed to sit in the stands rather than the dugout.

Off the back of what is now three defeats in a row to Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians, Keegan has left his role just hours before they face St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.

More to follow…

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.