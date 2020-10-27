Shamrock Rovers’ trophy wait to continue as Derry City match postponed

Candystripes’ entire squad in quarantine after two positive cases among staff

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Shamrock Rovers are due to play Derry City in Tallaght on Wednesday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers are due to play Derry City in Tallaght on Wednesday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Shamrock Rovers will have to wait a little while longer to collect the Airtricity League trophy after their game against Derry City scheduled to be played in Tallaght on Wednesday evening was postponed due a player and a member of the Brandywell backroom staff testing positive for coronavirus.

The league informed clubs last week that there would be no more postponements due to Covid-19 because of the need to get the season finished but the club have informed the association that Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has ordered the entire squad into quarantine for 14 days.

In the circumstances the FAI has decided to refer the situation to its disciplinary committee which will decide on what, if any sanction to impose on City for its failure to fulfil the fixture.

The club’s FAI Cup quarter-final away to Sligo Rovers this weekend will be rescheduled, with the weekend of November 14th, when two other quarter-finals are already due to be played, looking like a possible alternative.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.