Shamrock Rovers to meet Cork in FAI Cup second round

Defending champions Shamrock Rovers will face Cork City in the only all-Premier Division tie in the second round of the FAI Cup following Wednesday’s draw.

Stephen Bradley’s side will enjoy home advantage as they begin their cup campaign against the Leesiders, who overcame Longford Town on Tuesday night, in Tallaght at the end of the month.

Rovers have been the form side in the Airtricity League Premier Division since the resumption of play while Cork are currently bottom of the table.

Dundalk, last year’s beaten finalists, will also be up against Cork opposition as they travel to Cobh Ramblers while Bohemians will meet First Division leaders Cabinteely.

All ties are to be played the week ending August 30th with kick-off times and dates yet to be announced.

Second Round draw

UCD v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

Drogheda United v Derry City

Athlone Town v Wexford

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Galway United v Shelbourne