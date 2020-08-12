Shamrock Rovers to meet Cork in FAI Cup second round

Rovers to enjoy home advantage as they open defence of their title

Cork City saw off Longford Town to advance to the FAI Cup second round on Tuesday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork City saw off Longford Town to advance to the FAI Cup second round on Tuesday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Defending champions Shamrock Rovers will face Cork City in the only all-Premier Division tie in the second round of the FAI Cup following Wednesday’s draw.

Stephen Bradley’s side will enjoy home advantage as they begin their cup campaign against the Leesiders, who overcame Longford Town on Tuesday night, in Tallaght at the end of the month.

Rovers have been the form side in the Airtricity League Premier Division since the resumption of play while Cork are currently bottom of the table.

Dundalk, last year’s beaten finalists, will also be up against Cork opposition as they travel to Cobh Ramblers while Bohemians will meet First Division leaders Cabinteely.

All ties are to be played the week ending August 30th with kick-off times and dates yet to be announced.

Second Round draw

UCD v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

Drogheda United v Derry City

Athlone Town v Wexford

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Galway United v Shelbourne

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.