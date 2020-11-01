Shamrock Rovers made to work for their points in Finn Park mud bath

Finn Harps still occupy the relegation play-off spot, as Rovers remain unbeaten

Finn Harps’ Kosovar Sadiki in action against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday night. Photograph: Inpho

Finn Harps’ Kosovar Sadiki in action against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday night. Photograph: Inpho

 

Finn Harps 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Champions Shamrock Rovers remain on course to go through the season unbeaten, but they were made to work for their latest win against relegation threatened Finn Harps.

This was a sixth league win on the trot for Rovers while it marked the end of a six match unbeaten run for the Donegal side who still occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With one game left they remain two points adrift of Shelbourne, who also have one more game, and Derry City, who have two matches remaining. Harps are three adrift of St Patrick’s Athletic who have two more fixtures.

Rovers, in their first league outing since the start of October, began positively and Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley had to be alert to make an early save from a deflected Sean Kavanagh shot.

Tony McNamee went closest for Harps before Rovers went ahead in the 33rd minute when Dean Williams’ initial effort smacked off the crossbar and Joey O’Brien was well placed to head home from close range for his first league goal for the club.

Kavanagh almost doubled Rovers’ lead immediately after the restart but was denied again by the busy McGinley. Rovers effectively bagged the points in the 68th minute when substitute Max Murphy - only on the pitch four minutes - scored with a low drive into the bottom corner past the despairing McGinley.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster (Cretaro, 72 mins), Sadiki, Folan; B. McNamee (Delap, 87 mins), Donnellan (Coyle, 52 mins), Connolly (Kogler, 72 mins), Harkin, Todd; T. McNamee; Foley (Russell, 72 mins).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Grace, O’Brien (Lopes, 73 mins), Scales; Marshall, McEneff, Finn (Nugent, 73 mins), Watts (B. Kavanagh, 73 mins), S. Kavanagh (Murphy, 64 mins); Williams, Greene (Oluwa, 68 mins).

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.