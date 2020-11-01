Shamrock Rovers made to work for their points in Finn Park mud bath

Finn Harps 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Champions Shamrock Rovers remain on course to go through the season unbeaten, but they were made to work for their latest win against relegation threatened Finn Harps.

This was a sixth league win on the trot for Rovers while it marked the end of a six match unbeaten run for the Donegal side who still occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With one game left they remain two points adrift of Shelbourne, who also have one more game, and Derry City, who have two matches remaining. Harps are three adrift of St Patrick’s Athletic who have two more fixtures.

Rovers, in their first league outing since the start of October, began positively and Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley had to be alert to make an early save from a deflected Sean Kavanagh shot.

Tony McNamee went closest for Harps before Rovers went ahead in the 33rd minute when Dean Williams’ initial effort smacked off the crossbar and Joey O’Brien was well placed to head home from close range for his first league goal for the club.

Kavanagh almost doubled Rovers’ lead immediately after the restart but was denied again by the busy McGinley. Rovers effectively bagged the points in the 68th minute when substitute Max Murphy - only on the pitch four minutes - scored with a low drive into the bottom corner past the despairing McGinley.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster (Cretaro, 72 mins), Sadiki, Folan; B. McNamee (Delap, 87 mins), Donnellan (Coyle, 52 mins), Connolly (Kogler, 72 mins), Harkin, Todd; T. McNamee; Foley (Russell, 72 mins).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Grace, O’Brien (Lopes, 73 mins), Scales; Marshall, McEneff, Finn (Nugent, 73 mins), Watts (B. Kavanagh, 73 mins), S. Kavanagh (Murphy, 64 mins); Williams, Greene (Oluwa, 68 mins).

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick)