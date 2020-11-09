Shamrock Rovers look to complete historic unbeaten season as they face Shels

Shamrock Rovers can become the first team in almost a century to get through a campaign unbeaten if they avoid defeat at Shelbourne on Monday night, while the home side need a win to be sure of avoiding Longford Town in the promotion/relegation playoff.

Finn Harps are currently in line for that match, but a win over Waterford on Monday could potentially take them above both Derry City and Shelbourne. A point against Cork City would be sure to keep Derry City out of trouble on the basis of goal difference, but if the Dubliners draw then a 3-0 win for Harps against Waterford would be enough for them to secure eighth place and safety.

Waterford, meanwhile, need a win themselves in order to maintain their hopes of leapfrogging Dundalk for third place and guaranteed European soccer next season. However, superior goal difference means a point against Sligo Rovers would be good enough for Filippo Giovagnoli’s side.

Sligo’s form generally since the break suggests that last year’s champions will have a bit to do, although Liam Buckley’s side have struggled to score on the road all year. Johnny Dunleavy and Ronan Murray miss the game through injury, while Teemu Penninkangas and Mark Byrne are slight doubts, but Ryan De Vries is available after suffering a knee injury against Cork City.

For the hosts, Daniel Kelly, Pat McEleney and Dane Massey are all out injured while Chris Shields is suspended and Michael Duffy faces a late fitness test.

Fixtures (all 7.30pm): Cork City v Derry City, Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps v Waterford, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians.