Shamrock Rovers II accepted into Airtricity League First Division

Decision comes despite ongoing opposition from the other nine teams in the league

Shamrock Rovers II will play in the League of Ireland First Division next season. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers have had a second team accepted into the Airtricity League First Division despite opposition from the rest of the nine clubs in the league.

The team will be known as Shamrock Rovers II as opposed to Shamrock Rovers B who played in the same division for one season in 2014.

On Tuesday both the league and the FAI gave Rovers the go-ahead to field the team this coming season and that decision was officially ratified by the FAI on Thursday.

However, on Tuesday, clubs from the division said they are considering legal action against the move while Cabinteely chairman Larry Bass said his club will not field teams against Rovers if the decision is not overturned.

Rovers will take the place of Limerick FC who went out of existence after last season and the confirmation should now see fixtures for the upcoming season released a full three weeks after the Premier Division.

