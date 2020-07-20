Shamrock Rovers’ Greg Bolger set to miss remainder of season

Midfielder suffered injury in friendly against Wexford ahead of league restart

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Greg Bolger looks set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury in a friendly against Wexford. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers are expected to be without midfielder Greg Bolger for what remains of the league season with the former Dundalk and Cork City midfielder having suffered a serious injury in the club’s friendly with Wexford over the weekend.

The league leaders, who are due back with a game against Finn Harps on Saturday week, have strong options in central midfield with the likes of Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, Aaron McEneff and Dylan Watts all featuring there for Stephen Bradley. But Bolger would be regarded as an important player and the 31-year-old started the win over Dundalk in February that has effectively given the Dubliners their current lead in the Premier Division table.

Bolger was carried off during the friendly game with a suspected fracture and the club have acknowledged that he will be out for a considerable period of time. Given the truncated nature of the campaign, that seems likely to mean his season is over.

