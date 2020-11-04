Shamrock Rovers get their reward as they look to finish season out as ‘invincibles’

Ronan Finn lifts Premier Division trophy after draw against St Patrick’s Athletic

Paul Buttner at Tallaght Stadium

Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn lifts the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy after the game against St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn lifts the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy after the game against St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Shamrock Rovers 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Ronan Finn scored the last goal of the season in Shamrock Rovers’ previous title win nine years ago ahead of their trophy presentation that night after beating Galway United 4-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

On Wednesday night the 32-year-old midfielder raised the League of Ireland championship trophy aloft as Rovers captain for the club’s record-extending 18th championship.

The result maintains Rovers’ unbeaten record as they now look to finish the season out as ‘invincibles’, having been the only club to have done so before, twice back in the 1920s.

For their part, St Pat’s will be happy enough with a point as they held the champions scoreless for the second time this season.

It does leave their European aspirations hanging by a thread, though, as they now must beat Bohemians at home on Monday and hope other results go their way.

A dull enough first half should have ended with Rovers taking a 40th-minute lead.

Aaron McEneff’s glorious through ball put Rhys Marshall away and though the right wing back did much right by cutting inside St Patrick’s skipper Ian Bermingham, he curled his shot tamely wide.

It was Rovers who had a let off five five minutes after the interval. Chris Forrester fed Robbie Benson who threaded the ball in for Georgie Kelly to force Alan Mannus into an agile save down to his right.

The sides then swapped chances in quick succession midway through the half.

Brendan Clarke tipped away a shot from Aaron Greene at one end before Mannus stood up well to thwart Jordan Gibson.

Greene was then guilty of failing to connect with substitute Danny Lafferty’s sublime cross with the goal at his mercy.

The one sour note ahead of the title presentation was Rovers’ veteran defender Joey O’Brien receiving a second yellow card for pulling down Kelly on 70 minutes to be sent off.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Grace (Lopes, 63 mins), O’Brien, Scales; Marshall (Lafferty, 63), Finn, McEneff, Watts, S. Kavanagh; Burke (Byrne, 24 mins), Greene (Oluwa, 86 mins)

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Clarke; Feely (McClelland, 85 mins), McNally, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, Benson, Forrester, Griffin (King, 53 mins); Gibson (Burns, 80 mins), Kelly.

Referee: S Grant (Wexford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.