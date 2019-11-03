Shamrock Rovers deny Dundalk treble dream in penalty shootout

Late drama at the end of normal time forced this FAI Cup final the full distance

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Dundalk’s Sean Murray tries to tackleShamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne during theFAI Cup final. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Dundalk 1 Shamrock Rovers 1 (Rovers win 4-2 on penalties)

Shamrock Rovers won their first FAI Cup since 1987 after edging Dundalk in a penalty shoot-out, ending their treble dreams in the process.

Shamrock Rovers looked to have secured victory at the end of normal time, after Aaron McEneff’s 90th minute penalty.

Lilywhites’ goalkeeper Gary Rogers brought down Aaron Greene in the box, with McEneff holding his nerve to send Rogers the wrong way.

However in the 93rd minute Dundalk broke Rovers hearts, with Michael Duffy finishing sharply on the turn - keeping his half-volley down expertly - to send the final into extra-time.

The teams again couldn’t be separated in extra time - and after Michael Duffy and Daniel Cleary missed penalties Gary O’Neill won the game for Rovers with their fourth kick in the shootout.

