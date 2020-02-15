RTÉ forced to cancel broadcast of Dublin derby due to Storm Dennis

RTÉ have been forced to abandon plans to broadcast Saturday afternoon’s Airtricity League Premier Division clash between great rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers due to Storm Dennis.

The game, which kicks-off at 2pm, has been given the go-ahead, but will not be broadcast by RTÉ due to health and safety issues. The game will be broadcast on RTÉ radio.

Originally scheduled to be played on Friday night, the game was moved to Saturday afternoon after consultation with An Garda Síochána. The match is a sell-out.