RTÉ forced to cancel broadcast of Dublin derby due to Storm Dennis

Decision made due to health and safety concerns as high winds hit Dalymount Park

TV crew at Dalymount Park pack up their gear after the live broadcast of the game between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers was cancelled due to health and safety concerns. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

TV crew at Dalymount Park pack up their gear after the live broadcast of the game between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers was cancelled due to health and safety concerns. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

RTÉ have been forced to abandon plans to broadcast Saturday afternoon’s Airtricity League Premier Division clash between great rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers due to Storm Dennis.

The game, which kicks-off at 2pm, has been given the go-ahead, but will not be broadcast by RTÉ due to health and safety issues. The game will be broadcast on RTÉ radio.

Originally scheduled to be played on Friday night, the game was moved to Saturday afternoon after consultation with An Garda Síochána. The match is a sell-out.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.