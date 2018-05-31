Noel Hunt joins Waterford as a player and assistant manager

With Alan Reynolds absent, former Reading, Portsmouth and Wigan striker Noel Hunt will in the Waterford dugout at Turner’s Cross on Friday after he was confirmed as a player/assistant manager with his hometown club.

Hunt, now 35, has been training with the club this week with coach Paul Cashin taking charge of things. The club has not suggested any time frame for Reynolds’ return after the assault he suffered last weekend but it seems that he will be away for a while given the extent of his injuries which included a badly broken leg.

“No one deserves to be assaulted unprovoked like that with the physical and mental scars that it leaves,” says Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny who managed Reynolds at Longford Town. “No one deserves that. I have no doubt that Alan will come back strong. It may take time but he will come back and be back where he belongs.”

In his absence, Waterford have been it by another ban for Stanley Aborah with the midfielder handed an additional three matches as a result of his latest sending off against Limerick a couple of weeks ago. Sander Puri is on international duty and Paul Keegan (calf) is an injury doubt.

Cork lost when the two sides last met but they are a formidable force on their own turf, something John Caulfield is quick to point to as a key factor ahead of Friday’s game. “Our home form has been smashing and this will be another huge game for us,” he says. “Hopefully we will have a full house, and the crowd will be buzzing.

“Every week, as I keep saying, you have to be ready. It is a different type of game and a different challenge every week; we know Friday will be all-action, high intensity and both teams going for it. Waterford had a rocky patch, but they seem to have got over that; they obviously hammered Derry last week, which was an impressive result.”

The hosts are still without John Dunleavy although he is said to be edging ever closer to a return. In the meantime, Alan Bennett, Gearoid Morrissey, Conor McCormack and Garry Buckley all face fitness tests ahead of the game.

Shamrock Rovers will be without Graham Burke for the visit of Dundalk on Friday after Stephen Bradley agreed to allow the 24 year-old midfielder to concentrate the opportunity he has been presented with to play a part in the international set up despite the importance of the player and the game to the Dublin club.

Burke, who says he would have been happy to play the league game if required to, is the team’s top scorer and a key contributor on almost all of their better nights this season but, says Bradley, “you can’t deny someone an Irish international game. No chance. I’d never do that. I’m delighted for him but gutted he can’t play for us.”

The Dubliners are also without Kevin Horgan, Sean Boyd and Brandon Miele while Sam Bone (calf) is a doubt while the league leaders are missing John Mountney, Stephen O’Donnell as well as Sean Gannon who is a week or so away from being fit again.

Shane Supple can and almost certainly will play for Bohemians in Limerick but, says Keith Long: “goalkeeper is a specialist position. He’s not running around the place. Playing 90 minutes the night before is not going to overly affect his ability to play again on Saturday evening.

“I’m sure the Ireland management team have seen his qualities. They will do what they feel is right, but obviously all of us at Bohemians would love to see him play. He deserves that recognition.”

Oscar Brennan is suspended for the game but Derek Pender is in with a shout of returning from injury, possibly for Keith Buckley who is reckoned to be a doubt.

Rory Patterson is suspended for Derry City as Sligo Rovers come to the Brandywell. The hosts are close to full strength, though, with Eoin Toal the only other likely absentee,

Rovers, on the other hand, have Adam Morgan, Regan Donelon, Gary Boylan and Raff Cretaro all out injured. Patrick McClean returns to the squad but the club sys that several members of the under-19 squad will again be involved.

Fixtures (7.45 unless stated), Premier Division: Bray Wanderers v St Patrick’s Athletic, Cork City v Waterford, Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Limerick v Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk (8.0).

First Division: Drogheda United v Cabinteely, Longford town v Galway United, Shelbourne v Wexford, UCD v Cobh Ramblers, Finn Harps v Athlone Town (8.0).