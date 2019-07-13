No goals and a missed penalty in Sligo and Waterford draw

Sligo Rovers 0 Waterford 0

Matthew Connor was the Waterford hero, as the Munster men secured a hard-earned point at the Showgrounds against Sligo Rovers on Saturday night.

The goalkeeper denied Romeo Parkes from the penalty spot midway through the first half as the sides finished scoreless in a disappointing game.

The penalty kick was very disappointing as well, as the poorly-hit effort from Parkes was easily saved.

The spot-kick was awarded after Waterford debutant Michael O’Connor upended Sligo debutant Danny Kane inside the area.

But the hosts finished the game with a man less, as centre-back Dante Leverock was sent-off in the last five minutes after he picked up a second yellow card for a rash challenge.

SLIGO: McGinty, Dunleavy, Callan-McFadden, Leverock, Kane, Cawley, Fordyce (Russell 68), Murray (Mahon 86), Twardek, Coughlan (Warde 61), Parkes.

WATERFORD: Connor, Feely, Kouogun, Lynch (Poynton 56), Browne, Lunney, O’Connor, Duggan, Holland, Galvin, O’Halloran (Fitzgerald 76),

Referee: R Harvey