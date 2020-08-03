Niall Quinn: postponed League of Ireland fixture ‘a blow’

FAI interim deputy chief executive Niall Quinn has described as a blow the necessity to cancel a League of Ireland fixture over a suspected coronavirus case.

Owing to a Waterford player displaying symptoms of Covid-19, Tuesday’s Premier Division game at Sligo Rovers will not go ahead.

The player in question, who was in Waterford’s squad for Saturday’s 1-0 win at Shelbourne but didn’t come on as as substitute, is undergoing a test for the virus on Monday, with results expected on Monday night. John Sheridan’s squad travelled to Tolka Park on one coach subject to the FAI’s social distancing protocols.

An early outcome would assist the FAI, as Tuesday’s other match of the restarted campaign - Shelbourne’s trip to Finn Harps - could also be in jeopardy. It has been generally accepted that should the test proved positive, Waterford’s next game against Cork City on Saturday will also perish.

“It’s a blow to hear it, but it’s not something that wasn’t going to be new to us, or a total shock to us,” Quinn said at the launch of Virgin Media’s live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League.

“We had to be ready for stuff like that but I would be confident that Dr Alan Byrne and the national team he sits in will guide us the right way. I was only involved at the very start in terms of when the protocols were being put together, but there were conversations about how you can’t control where every one of those players went over the past seven days, or even the staff around them.

“I think it will raise questions, of course it will. It does raise questions and we have to apply best practice as best we can and work out what is best, take medical advice on the safety of our players and staff going forward.”