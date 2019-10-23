Mandroiu and Parkhouse break top-two monopoly in PFAI team of the year

Champions Dundalk pip Shamrock Rovers with five players; Jack Byrne nominated for two awards

Bohemians Danny Mandroiu has been nominated for the PFAI young player of the year award while Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers has received nominations in both the player and young player categories. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Danny Mandroiu and David Parkhouse have managed to break the top two’s PFAI Team of the Year monopoly with the Bohemians midfielder and Derry City striker both named as among the season’s best while also included on the shortlist for young player of the year.

Inevitably, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers still dominate with five and four representatives respectively. In the case of the champions, all five players – Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Michael Duffy, Pat Hoban and Chris Shields featured 12 months ago when Duffy also won player of the year.

He makes that shortlist this time too with Gannon and Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne the other two contenders. After an outstanding season in which he made his senior international debut, the midfielder is also up for the young player award.

Premier Division Team of the Year: Alan Mannus (Shamrock Rovers), Seán Gannon (Dundalk), Seán Hoare (Dundalk), Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers), Seán Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Chris Shields (Dundalk), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Daniel Mandroiu (Bohemian FC), Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Patrick Hoban (Dundalk), David Parkhouse (Derry City).

Player of the Year nominees: Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Seán Gannon (Dundalk).

Young Player of the Year nominees: Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Daniel Mandroiu (Bohemian FC), David Parkhouse (Derry City).

