LOI round-up: Clinical Dundalk move five points clear

Champions make it six consecutive wins as Shamrock Rovers are frustrated by Derry

John Moutney celebrates scoring Dundalk’s second against Finn Harps. Photograph: Ciaran Culligan/Inpho

John Moutney celebrates scoring Dundalk’s second against Finn Harps. Photograph: Ciaran Culligan/Inpho

 

Dundalk used their heads to move five points clear at the top of the Premier Division table as they eased past bottom side Finn Harps with a 3-0 win in Ballybofey on Saturday night.

Michael Duffy put the champions in front on 32 minutes when heading home a John Mountney cross.

Fellow midfielder Mountney doubled Dundalk’s lead two minutes before the break with another headed goal, this time from a Patrick McEleney cross.

Defender Brian Gartland then nodded in from a Duffy corner just past the hour as Dundalk made it six straight wins to stretch their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe earned Derry City a point as they came from behind to salvage an unlikely 2-2 draw in frustrating second-placed Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Following a relatively tame first half, the goals flowed early in the second, Rovers deservedly taking the lead on 52 minutes from left-back Trevor Clarke’s cracking first goal of the season.

Rovers added to that three minutes later when midfielder Jack Byrne surged forward to drill a low shot to the bottom corner.

Crucially, though, Derry hit back within a further two minutes when Ciaran Coll’s well-placed header from skipper Barry McNamee’s cross found the net for his first goal for the club.

Ogedi-Uzokwe then completed the Derry comeback on 84 minutes, scrambling home after Alan Mannus could only parry a header from Greg Sloggett.

Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic swapped late goals as they played out a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

Jack Keaney put the home side in front on 80 minutes when his long-range free kick was deflected to the net.

St Patrick’s hit back within two minutes, Kevin Toner following up to volley home after Gary Shaw hit the crossbar.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.