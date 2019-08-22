‘Locker’ Davis testimonial to proceed after kitman passes away

Cabinteely have confirmed that the testimonial day for club kitman Michael ‘Locker’ Davis will go ahead on Sunday despite the popular 68 year-old having passed away in the early hours of Friday morning at Blackrock hospice.

“We’ll plough on,” said Pat Devlin, whose working relationship with Davis, who was almost universally known around the game simply as “Locker”, went all the way back to the late seventies when the pair were at TEK together. They subsequently had spells at Bray Wanderers, Drogheda United, Athlone and, most recently, Cabinteely with Davis, “the first person I called when I took over,” says Devlin.

“It will be a chance to celebrate his life then go and have pint with some of the many people who came to know him through the game over the years and remember a friend,” Devlin said.

Devlin was one of many from around the League of Ireland to pay tribute to his departed friend on Thursday. “Managing a team is a lonely business at times but Locker was always there to offer support and good advice when times were tough,” he said. “He was very witty, very smart. He had a great rapport with the players who always looked great no matter how they played.”

The decision to proceed with the testimonial, which involves three games involving a very long list of League of Ireland stars from the past couple of decades and quite a few prominent current players from the likes of Dundalk, Bohemians, St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers, was based on Davis’ wishes and those of his family, Devlin said.

The first game is scheduled to start at Stradbroook at 2pm. Tickets cost €10.

Davis, who is survived by his wife Heather, daughters Heather, Amanda, Shari and Ciara, grandchildren and extended family will be buried in Deansgrange cemetery after 10am mass at Kill o’ the Grange church.