Limerick docked 26 points for entering examinership

The sanction retrospectively means that they finished last in the league last season

Limerick FC had been suffering financial problems throughout last season. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Limerick have been docked 26 points by the FAI for having entered examinership, a sanction that retrospectively means that they finished last in the league last season.

The club had been suffering financial problems throughout last season as owner Pat O’Sullivan failed to secure fresh investment and proved reluctant to make way for new owners.

FAI competitions director Fran Gavin expressed confidence a couple of weeks ago that O’Sullivan does now accept that substantial change is required if the club is to retain its place in the league and said he believes the club will have successfully emerged from examinership in time to participate in the first division next season.

The sanction makes little practical difference to the club as it had originally finished sixth in the table, 14 points off the last of the play-off places. There is no relegation from the first division of the League of Ireland.

