Liam Buckley appointed as new Sligo Rovers manager

Liam Buckley is to be formally unveiled as Sligo Rovers’ new manager at the Showgrounds on Friday evening after signing a contract to manage the club for next season. The former Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic manager will officially start the role next Thursday.

Buckley, who led St Patrick’s to a league title and the FAI cup during his seven years at Richmond Park, will move to Sligo in order to work with what is a full-time squad and says he is happy to have the opportunity.

“I’m excited about it,” he says. It’s a brand new challenge and I’m looking forward to it. They are down the bottom three or four in the league and there’s no hiding away from that, but there are some talented players there and I’ll look to strengthen up in the close season.

Dave Campbell, who had worked with Buckley at St Patrick’s Athletic, also made the move, with other members of the backroom staff to be confirmed over the coming days.

“We have to build a successful team,” says the Dubliner, “which is easier said than done, but we’ll assess the squad we have then see what we can do.”

Buckley was linked to the job as soon as it became clear that Gerard Lyttle would be departing and the club’s chairman, Martin Heraghty, confirmed that he had always been the man they wanted to recruit.

“From the outset Liam was our number one choice for the role. His record is outstanding in the League of Ireland and the brand of football he brings with it is renowned. We’re delighted to reach agreement for him to join us. It’s our intention that 2019 is a big year for Sligo Rovers.”

The appointment follows the news this week that Harry Kenny would be succeeding Buckley in Inchicore while Keith Long has signed a three-year deal with Bohemians.”