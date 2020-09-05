Late howler gifts Cork City a point at Tolka Park

Shelbourne 1 Cork City 1

A late howler by Shelbourne goalkeeper Colin McCabe gifted Cork City a point at Tolka Park to lift Neale Fenn’s side off the foot of the Premier Division table.

And though an early mistake by Mark McNulty between the posts at the opposite end led to Shelbourne’s early lead, the City goalkeeper produced a string of second half stops to thwart the Dubliners.

Shelbourne started on the front foot, punishing dreadful defending to take a fourth minute lead. McNulty’s sloppy clearance was straight to Shelbourne midfielder Sean Quinn who threaded a ball through the visitors’ defence for the run of Ciarán Kilduff.

The big striker got to the end line to clip in a cross for left winger Dayle Rooney to head to the net.

Cork boss Fenn introduced Connor Simpson at half-time and the substitution almost paid dividends eight minutes in. Scott Fenwick flicked on skipper Gearoid Morrissey’s diagonal ball for Simpson, but his header was tipped over by McCabe.

Good goalkeeping at the other end then rescued Cork on the double. Ryan Brennan robbed a sluggish Deshane Dalling to cross for Kilduff to bring a good save from NcNulty with his feet. A minute later, Kilduff was in on goal again from the impressive Rooney’s pass with McNulty forced into a diving save.

Cork finished strongly, getting their reward on 74 minutes, albeit from a goalkeeping mistake.

Though Dalling appeared to miscue his cross in from the left, McCabe seemed to take his eye of the dropping ball and merely helped it in over the line off his right-hand post.

McNulty then saved well from Jaze Kabia and Aaron Dobbs late on as Cork held out for their point.

Shelbourne: McCabe; Poynton, D Byrne, L Byrne, O’Hanlon; Ferndandes (M Byrne , 79), Quinn, Deegan, Rooney; R Brennan (Dobbs, 69), Kilduff (Kabia, 79).

Cork City: McNulty; Holland (Hurley, 83), Bennett (O’Brien, 45+1), K. O’Connor, Slevin; Coleman, Morrissey, Ochieng (Simpson, h-t); McGlade, Fenwick (Dinanga, 87), Dalling.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare)