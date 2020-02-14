Kilduff seals dream return for Shelbourne with late winner in Cork

Cork City 0 Shelbourne 1

Newly promoted Shelbourne got off to a winning start as Ciarán Kilduff’s 86th-minute goal gave them the points at Turner’s Cross.

A crowd of 3,961 was present to see a game that was fairly even overall and, shortly before the winner, Joseph Olowu might have put City in front, heading just wide from a Dáire O’Connor cross. However, when Shels won a corner, former City man Karl Sheppard’s delivery caused confusion in the area and Seán Quinn might have scored before Kilduff helped the ball over the line.

With eight debutants, City were patchy at times, but there were signs of what might materialise. Just before the half-hour, a good O’Connor drive forward led to a Kyron Stabana cross, inches too high for Reyon Dillon.

On 44, Shels’ Ryan Brennan headed against the post and early in the second half Dayle Rooney was just wide with a free kick while Kilduff was denied by Bossin.

Olowu’s chance was City’s best but they looked to have done enough for a point until Kilduff – who spent time on loan with the club in 2013 – struck the decisive blow.

CORK CITY: Bossin; Stabana, Olowu, Redmond, Hurley; Morrissey, Ochieng (Byrne, 87 mins), Coleman; O’Connor, Dillon (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 70 mins), McGlade (Dalling, 59 mins).

SHELBOURNE: Brady; Friel, O’Reilly, Byrne, O’Hanlon; Sheppard, Deegan, Quinn, Rooney (Kabia, 80 mins); Brennan (Farrell, 56 mins); Kilduff.

Referee: A Reale (Kildare).

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Waterford 1

Having won twice in Inchicore last year, Waterford made it a hat-trick of wins by the Camac as Kevin O’Connor punished St Patrick’s Athletic on their home patch.

A Robbie Benson mistake four minutes into the second half gifted the visitors the only goal of the night.

Midfielder Benson’s underhit back pass was pounced on by Blues striker Matt Smith.

He took the ball round goalkeeper Brendan Clarke to pull it back from the end line for O’Connor to fire low to the empty net.

On his return to the domestic game, veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy then produced two wonderful stops to ensure Waterford took home the three points.

First the 36-year-old made a brilliant save from a Rory Feely header. Then, St Patrick’s substitute Chris Forrester thought he’d found an equaliser on 83 minutes only to see Murphy pull off another terrific save to tip the shot round a post.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B Clarke; McNally, Feely, Desmond, Bermingham; D. Clarke (Doona, 79 mins), Lennon (Hale, 67 mins), Benson, King; McClelland (Forrester, 55 mins); Rennie.

WATERFORD: Murphy; Bone, Burley, Odimayo, Wilson; Coote, Allardice, K. O’Connor, McCourt; M O’Connor, Smith (Power, 79 mins).

Referee: Seán Grant (Wexford)

Attendance: 2,807

Finn Harps 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Former Limerick player Karl O’Sullivan bagged what turned out to the be winner on his debut for Finn Harps as they opened their account with a north-west derby win over Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

In a game of few chances this was a great start to the season for the Donegal club, who have once again been installed as favourites for the drop.

Harps conjured up a couple of openings early on with O’Sullivan shooting wide and Kosovar Sadiki just failing to connect properly with a free from the ever lively 38-year-old Raff Cretaro.

But it was the visitors who had the best opportunity in the opening quarter when towering new Finnish defender Teemu Penninkangas rose above the Harps defence only to head narrowly wide.

Harps broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when following a Ryan Connolly free, Dave Webster sent the ball back across the face of goal and O’Sullivan was on hand at the far post to force the ball home.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; McEleney, Sadaki, Todd; Webster, Coyle (R Harkin, 84 mins), G Harkin, Connolly, Russell; O’Sullivan, Cretaro (B McNamee, 70 mins).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Seymore, Kane, Callan-McFadden, Penninkangas; Buckley (Devers, 76 mins), Morahan, Cawley, Noone; Coughlan, Murray.

Referee: D McGraith (Dublin).

Attendance: 2,237